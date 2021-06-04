Dani Soares first announced her baby girl's arrival on Saturday, posting a photo of herself holding her daughter's hand

Below Deck's Dani Soares Shares Crying Pic of Newborn Daughter: 'What The First Week Has Been for Both of Us'

Dani Soares is one week into being a mom and so far, it looks to have been quite eventful!

On Thursday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 33, marked the milestone by sharing the first photo of her newborn daughter to Instagram.

The shot was snapped while the baby girl let out a big cry, while laying on a floral piece of cloth and wearing a gray sweater, pink diaper, and patterned headband.

"This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us 😂😝," Soares wrote.

Despite the tears, many of Soares' Below Deck pals raved about the adorable infant — whose name has not been revealed — in the comments section.

"Omg 😍😍😍 I can't wait to meet her xx," costar Daisy Kelliher wrote, while Sydney Zaruba commented, "She's perfect 🤩 I want the cuddles!!!!"

"Beautiful angel like her mumma!!" Alli Dore added.

She also got love from other members of the Below Deck family — like Izzy Wouters, who gushed, "Aww little snuggle bear. Still can't get over her little reflexive smiles. SO CUTE. You're doing sooo well!"

Soares first announced her daughter's arrival on Saturday, sharing a photo of herself holding the baby's hand.

"She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out," the Bravo star wrote at the time. "We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support ❤❤❤ Will post more once mummy had some rest 😂."

The birth came just a month after the stewardess announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post, showing off her baby bump in a black crop top. "It's just you and I little baby," she captioned the photo.

In candid social post shared early May, Soares said her pregnancy journey wasn't how she "dreamed" or "planned" it would be.

"From the moment I knew you were here, I've been making sure I'm doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you'll have what you need when you out," Soares wrote. "This is not how I dreamed, not how I planned, but you not unwanted."