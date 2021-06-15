Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Says Her Baby's Father 'Doesn't Want to Have Anything to Do with It'

Dani Soares is breaking her silence on the father of her newborn baby girl.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 33, has yet to reveal the identity of her 2-week-old daughter's father in the months since she announced she was expecting her first child. But in the upcoming season 2 reunion for the hit Bravo reality show, Soares is opening up about the mystery man, telling host Andy Cohen that he's keeping a distance from her and his offspring.

"He thinks it's not his child, he doesn't want to have anything to do with it," Soares says, in a teaser for the episode which dropped on Monday.

Asked by Cohen if deckhand Jean-Luc "J.L." Cerza-Lanaux is the dad - seeing as his romance with Soares has been a major storyline in second season of the Below Deck spin-off - Soares plays coy.

"Well, let's put it this way..." she says, before the teaser cuts out.

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Cerza-Lanaux is grilled with some hard-hitting questions.

"What do you say to that?" Cohen asks Cerza-Lanaux, who "couldn't join" his costars in the virtual reunion and had to be interviewed separately.

While it's unclear what Cohen is referring to in the teaser, a visibly emotional Cerza-Lanaux replies, "Oh man, you're gonna make me do this now, aren't you?"

Soares first announced her pregnancy news in April, sharing a picture of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption: "It's just you and I little baby."

She later opened up about the pregnancy in another candid social post, sharing that her journey to motherhood wasn't how she "dreamed" or "planned" it would be.

"From the moment I knew you were here, I've been making sure I'm doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you'll have what you need when you out," Soares wrote at the time. "This is not how I dreamed, not how I planned, but you not unwanted."

"Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life," she added. "You already so loved."

Soares announced the birth of her first child in May, captioning a photo of herself holding the baby's hand, "She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out."

The new mom marked her baby's first week earlier this month by posting a shot of the newborn letting out a big cry. She joked in the accompanying caption: "This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us 😂😝."