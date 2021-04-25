Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Expecting Her First Baby: 'It's Just You and I'

Dani Soares is pregnant!

On Saturday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced she's expecting her first baby by showing off her baby bump in a black crop top. "It's just you and I little baby," she captioned the photo.

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Soares was showered with congratulations from her followers, including some of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars. "Congratulations to this beautiful woman @iamdanisoares," wrote Alli Doe on her Instagram story. "You will be the most incredible mother. I'm proud of you and how strong you are."

Below Deck's Izzy Wouters commented, "Love you girl! So so soooo proud of you incredible lady."

Meanwhile, Below Deck Mediterranean star, and fellow new mom, Hannah Ferrier wrote, "Gorgeous!!! Play dates in Sydney it is."

This season, Soares, the 2nd stewardess on the Parsifal III, made headlines for her "boatmance" with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, 24, which has recently played out on the show.

"I'm happy to be out with my crew, but I'd rather be hanging out with Dani alone," Lanaux said in last week's episode. "I haven't had a serious relationship really ever, but you can definitely tell that there's something there, the sparkle in her eye or the smile on me from ear to ear."

Soares recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where host Andy Cohen asked if it was a "concern" that Lanaux had never been in a relationship before. "Um, a little bit, but at this stage, that was not what I was looking for," she explained. "It's just having a bit of fun."