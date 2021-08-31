Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Welcomes First Baby, Son River George

Alli Dore says her newborn son River George came into the world "a little prematurely but is doing better everyday"

Alli Dore's littlest crew member has arrived!

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced Tuesday that she welcomed her first child, son River George Thompson, with boyfriend Benny Thompson, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:17 a.m.

Dore, the 3rd stewardess on the Parsifal III, shared the news on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her newborn in the hospital.

The reality star says her baby boy came "a little prematurely but is doing better everyday."

"We are so proud of our strong little man. The last couple of weeks we faced challenges I never thought we'd have to it's been really emotional but also the most special time in our lives because we have River at the end of it all," she writes, going on to express her appreciation for her boyfriend.

"I'm so grateful to have @bennithompson by my side because I couldn't have done this without him. Proud of our little family and counting the days until River gets to come home 🤍," she concludes the post.

Thompson also shared the news of baby River's arrival on his page, writing, "Don't listen to them! Bubs don't take 9 months.. Our littlest man, River George Thompson, arrived Thursday morning."

"It's been an absolute journey and I couldn't be prouder of him or his incredibly strong mama @allidoreporfavor," he continues. "Born a few weeks early he has surprised everyone with how far he's already come. We are over the moon and think the absolute world of you, our little legend ❤️⚡️"

Dore first announced her pregnancy news back in June, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

"So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx," the reality star wrote alongside photos of her with her boyfriend.

Dore recently opened up about her relationship with Thompson, revealing that the two have known each other for over a decade.

"We've actually been friends for 12 years," she said during an Instagram Q&A, according to Bravotv.com. "When I got back to Australia, I flew up to where he lives to hang out with him and some friends. We have so much fun together and the timing was right."

"It just happened naturally," she added. "And we fell madly in love."