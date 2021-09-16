Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Fires Back at Those 'Making Fun' of Baby's Tubes in NICU Pics

"Are there no limits?" Alli Dore wrote on Instagram in response to "multiple people making fun of" newborn baby boy River George's tubes in photos taken in the hospital

Alli Dore is calling out Instagram users for crossing the line by "making fun of" her newborn son's tubes in photos taken in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star and boyfriend Benny Thompson welcomed baby River George on Aug. 26, and on Wednesday night, the new mom celebrated bringing her child home from the NICU. During River's stay in the hospital, Dore kept fans updated about her "little fighter," who arrived "a little prematurely but is doing better every day."

She also shared a picture of the baby boy on Sept. 2, writing, "A moment without any tubes and wires he looks so serene."

On her Instagram Story this week, Dore addressed commenters who she said had ridiculed her newborn's tubes, asking people to not comment about her infant.

"Really sick that people will still troll a newborn baby of photos in hospital. I don't care what is said about me but multiple people making fun of my baby's tubes, are there no limits?" she wrote. "When will this type of behaviour be made a law? Bullying and verbal assault on the internet is still verbal assault. I'm certainly not the first person who has thought this and sadly will not be the last. Time for some change!"

On Wednesday night, Dore wrote, "All our hard work paid off and the last of his tubes are gone, which means HOME TIME! So proud of my little fighter!"

"We are incredibly thankful to all the NICU and SCN nurses at the Royal Womens and Sandringham hospitals. Leaving River every night was so hard but knowing he was in such capable and caring hands made it a manageable experience," she wrote on another slide.

"The last 3 weeks was an emotional roller coaster but I do want to say I have so much respect and understanding now for anyone who has been on this journey or is currently doing it," continued Dore, "because it is the most challenging way to begin as a parent. I never knew until we had to do this ourselves so just want to acknowledge those warrior women and men, especially being NICU Awareness month."

For Australian Father's Day earlier this month, Dore honored Thompson in a sweet tribute on Instagram.