Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Expecting Her First Baby: 'So Excited'

Alli Dore is pregnant!

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced Monday she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Benny Thompson. To reveal the news, Dore shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

"So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx," the reality star writes alongside photos of her with her boyfriend.

Dore, the 3rd stewardess on the Parsifal III, recently opened up about her relationship with Thompson, revealing that the two have known each other for over a decade.

Alli Dore pregnant Credit: Alli Dore/Instagram

"We've actually been friends for 12 years," she said during an Instagram Q&A, according to Bravotv.com. "When I got back to Australia, I flew up to where he lives to hang out with him and some friends. We have so much fun together and the timing was right."

"It just happened naturally," she added. "And we fell madly in love."

She also said they were currently in the process of moving in together.

"We're currently moving into our new house together," she shared. "We're both so excited! He's got a heart of gold and treats me like a precious jewel[.] I'm really lucky."

But while Dore and Thompson have been dating for some time now, the reality star made headlines this season for her "boatmance" with first mate Gary King. The two found themselves in a complicated love triangle after King hooked up with deckhand Sydney Zaruba before pursuing Dore.

Though Dore and King ultimately survived the drama as a couple, the two eventually called it quits after getting off the boat.

Dore's pregnancy news also comes just weeks after her costar and fellow stewardess Dani Soares welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

Soares congratulated Dore on her pregnancy news in the comments section of her post.

"YYAAAYYY CONGRATULATIONS 🥳🥳🥳 Lilly can't wait to meet her new friend ❤️❤️❤️ You 2 are gonna be amazing parents cause you are 2 amazing humans ❤️❤️❤️," Soares wrote, to which Dore replied, "Lilly is going to have a new little bestie soon!! And I can't wait to meet her in a couple days 🥰"

Soares announced the birth of her first child in May, captioning a photo of herself holding the baby's hand, "She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out."