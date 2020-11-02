Below Deck's Hannah Ferrier Welcomes Daughter Ava Grace: 'Captured Our Hearts Forever'

Hannah Ferrier revealed on Monday that she and her boyfriend, Josh, welcomed their first child together on Oct. 26

Hannah Ferrier is a mom!

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 33, announced Monday on Instagram that she and her boyfriend Josh had welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

Sharing some of her newborn's first photos, Ferrier wrote, "Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October."

"She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever 💗," the proud new mom added.

Image zoom Hannah Ferrier's daughter Ava | Credit: Hannah Ferrier/Instagram

Ferrier revealed she was expecting in June, sharing that she was five months pregnant at the time. "You are already my favourite adventure 💗," she captioned her sweet shot on Instagram, which showed her smiling while cradling her growing baby bump.

Though Ferrier did not mention the baby's father in her pregnancy announcement, she told The Daily Dish at the time that her boyfriend Josh was thrilled about her "little mini-me on the way."

"He's over the moon," the then-mom-to-be shared. "He's so excited."

The pregnancy announcement came just a week after Ferrier said that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean would be her last.

Two days after the announcement, Ferrier thanked her fans for the overwhelming amount of love and support she had already begun to receive.

"I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!! It's something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once," she wrote. "Thank you guys so much for the love and support."

The Australian star kept fans updated on the progress of her pregnancy on her Instagram account, including glimpses at her daughter's nursery and her baby shower in August.