Below Deck 's Hannah Ferrier Is Pregnant with Her First Child: 'My Favorite Adventure'

Hannah Ferrier is pregnant!

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 33, announced that she is expecting her first child in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a photo of her smiling while cradling her growing baby bump.

"You are already my favourite adventure 💗," she captioned the sweet shot.

In a comment, Ferrier confirmed to that she is "5 months pregnant."

Though Ferrier did not mention the baby's father the announcement, she told Bravo's The Daily Dish on Monday that her boyfriend Josh is thrilled about her "little mini-me on the way."

"He's over the moon," she shared. "He's so excited."

The chief stewardess, who is due in late October, also said that she knows the sex of the baby and already has a name picked out, though she won't be revealing either to fans anytime soon.

"Yeah, that was one of the first things," she said of choosing a name with her boyfriend. "I think we went back-and-forth a little bit, but I got my way in the end."

The pregnancy announcement comes just a week after Ferrier said that that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean will be her last.

Hannah Ferrier

"I think I'm probably done," she told Entertainment Tonight in early June.

"I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, 'I don't want [that].' " she explained, adding that she doesn't want to have a career in yachting for the rest of her life.

"I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that," Ferrier said. "It's a bit different if you're captain, but as a chief stew? They just don't seem like very happy people to me."

Ferrier opened up about how yachting has prepared her for motherhood during her interview with The Daily Dish, saying, "People are like, 'Oh, it's the hardest thing, and you'll be so sleep deprived.' I'm like, I just cannot see it being any harder or any more sleep-deprived than a season of Below Deck Med, that's for sure."

"If you ever want training to be a mother, then you should probably go and work on a superyacht for a few years, because I think it'll be a walk in the park compared to that."

The Australian star added that she's already told season 4 costars Anastasia Surmava and Aesha Scott about the baby news.