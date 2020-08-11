Hannah Ferrier revealed in an Instagram Live video that her little one is "due on the 27th of October"

Below Deck Mediterranean 's Hannah Ferrier Reveals the Sex of Her Baby on the Way

It's a girl for Hannah Ferrier!

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 33, revealed on Monday that her baby on the way will be daughter, sharing the exciting news in an Instagram video in which she's seen showering the camera with pink rose petals.

"It’s a...GIRL 💗🎉🌸👛👙👨‍👩‍👧👩‍❤️‍👩👼👶," she captioned the clip.

In an Instagram Live video, the chief stew — who is expecting her first child — said that her little one is "due on the 27th of October" and shared with followers about how she has been busy preparing for the baby's arrival.

"It's so hard not to shop for a little girl. Their clothing is so cute," she gushed as she showed followers a closet full of baby clothes.

"Girl's clothes are the cutest," Ferrier said. "I'm so obsessed at the moment."

During the live chat, the reality star also opened up about quitting cigarettes once discovering the pregnancy, telling fans, "It was hard other times, but as soon as I found out that I was pregnant, it was very, very easy."

"She will be the healthiest thing in the world," Ferrier added of her baby. "She's never going to have a cigarette. She's never going to have a drink. She's never going to go near drugs. She's going to be the best little girl in the entire world."

Ferrier first announced her pregnancy in June, posting a photo of herself smiling while cradling her growing baby bump on her Instagram.

"You are already my favourite adventure 💗," she captioned the sweet shot.

At the time, Ferrier told Bravo's The Daily Dish that her boyfriend Josh was thrilled about her "little mini-me on the way."

"He's over the moon," she shared. "He's so excited."

Her baby news came shortly after the Bravo personality said that that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean will be her last.

"I think I'm probably done," she told Entertainment Tonight in early June. "I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, 'I don't want [that].' "