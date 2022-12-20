Captain Lee Rosbach Is 'Elated' for Kate Chastain's Pregnancy — But Jokes, 'I Don't Do Diapers'

"I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom," Captian Lee Rosbach tells PEOPLE of his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain

Published on December 20, 2022

Captain Lee Rosbach is "very happy" for his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain, who is expecting her first baby this May.

"I couldn't be more elated for her," the reality star, 73, tells PEOPLE. "I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom."

Chastain, 39, starred alongside Rosbach for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. This is her first child, whom she has said she will be raising "solo."

"She's taken on a big challenge, but she's more than up to it," Rosbach says. "And I don't think I've ever seen her this happy."

PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively on Dec. 13, with Chastain — who is due on May 8, 2023 — saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the Traitors star shared. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">ANDY COHEN</a> -- Episode 17002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Later that night, she dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she revealed she knows the baby's sex and has already picked out a name. She also joked about Rosbach, saying that she teased him about babysitting after hearing that he was exiting Below Deck too after a 10-year run.

So is Rosbach up for the task? "Well, I don't do diapers," he tells PEOPLE. "I'll do a lot of things, but diapers aren't one of them."

Still, he and his wife Mary Anne plan on being there for Chastain whenever she needs, he says. "Somebody on Twitter the other day said, 'Oh, grandpa, Captain Grandpa,' which I thought was a sweet thing," he adds.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Kate Chastain and Lee Rosbach attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rosbach's exit from Below Deck played out on Monday's episode of the Bravo series after he informed his crew that persistent health issues meant he'd need to bow out of season 10 early.

"That's something I've never done in my life," he says, looking back on his announcement. "I've never quit. I've never had to say I quit. And it was really, really hard to admit, especially to myself, that there's something out there that kicked my ass."

He will be back, later in the season, to finish what he started, PEOPLE revealed after the episode on Monday. But whether or not he returns for season 11 — or if there is a season 11 — remains to be seen.

Asked if he'd return, Rosbach replies, "Absolutely."

