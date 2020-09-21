Cute Cousins! Brie and Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photos from Sons Buddy and Matteo's Photoshoot

Brie and Nikki Bella gave the Bella Army a sneak peek at the adorable baby photoshoot starring their sons Buddy and Matteo.

On Sunday, the twins (and new moms), 36, shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos on their Instagram Stories as they cooed over their 7-week-old baby boys, who were wrapped in blankets and placed on different backgrounds.

"I can't! @artemc," Nikki wrote, tagging fiancé and current Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. "I birthed an angel!" the mom of one said in another sneak peek.

Little Buddy also joined his cousin Matteo for a portrait together as they laid in a basket together. "This gives me life!!" proud mom Brie wrote on her Instagram Story, along with video of the photoshoot by photographer Shannon Lee.

Also joining in on the fun was Brie's elder child, daughter Birdie. "Can't forget the older sissy! My heart! It's sooo melted!" Nikki said.

Brie and Nikki had due dates that were less than one day apart. The mom of two welcomed son Buddy Dessert on Aug. 1 after her twin sister Nikki Bella became a mother for the first time on July 31.

Also on Sunday, Brie shared three cute candid photos of the Bella babies. "Our boys," she captioned the pictures along with two blue heart emojis.

And on Saturday, Brie revealed what she would have named her second child if she and husband Daniel Bryan had a girl. (The couple chose to not find out the sex of their second child before Buddy was born.)

"We didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl and we actually couldn't really figure out what names we wanted,” the retired WWE Hall of Famer explained in a YouTube video. "So for a girl, Bryan and I were really torn. I wanted Branch for a name, I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be like the sweetest cutest little girls."

Brie added, "Bryan was really drawn to Blossom. Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that's like nature-inspired. We were torn so we were like 'Okay if it's a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it.' It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn."