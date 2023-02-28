Bella Hadid Praises Sister Gigi for Balancing Her Career with Motherhood: 'So Much Hard Work'

Bella Hadid is a loving and supportive sister.

The supermodel, 26, took to Instagram on Monday to praise her older sibling, fellow model, Gigi Hadid, who is a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai. Gigi, 27, shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

"So proud of my sister," Bella wrote with heart emojis over a promo shot for season 2 of Gigi's Netflix show, Next in Fashion. "It's literally a dream come true to see her shine so bright!! I love you jelly!!!"

"So much hard work put into this," she added, "while raising a daughter with ease!!...what a blessing to watch !!!"

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella ended her post with the hashtag "#proudsisss," to further express her support and enthusiasm for the co-star of the design competition series, who took over for season 1's former host Alexa Chung.

"And she's frickin' cute doin it too," she wrote over the next Story, sharing a contact sheet displaying different thumbnails of Gigi's looks.

Along with wearing her love for her sister on her sleeve, Bella also proudly displays her niece on her socials, showcasing their special bond to her followers.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

For Khai's first birthday in 2021, Bella shared a gallery of photos featuring Khai, writing, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive."

Gigi clearly appreciates her sister's role as aunt, too. In July 2021, she posted a "photo dump" that included a photo of Bella holding Khai up while standing in front of a window overlooking the New York City skyline. For Bella's 25th birthday that October, Hadid called her sister Khai's "forever protector" in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Even before Khai's arrival, Bella was ready to become an aunt. In August 2020, she shared a maternity photo of sister Gigi and wrote on Instagram, "I'm going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever."

"I am so proud of you @gigihadid," she added. "You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you."

Bella Hadid/Instagram

The girls' mother Yolanda Hadid also recently celebrated Gigi as a mom — while also praising life as a grandmother — when chatting with PEOPLE in October.

"Gigi is a phenomenal mother," Yolanda said while discussing her partnership with Project Healthy Minds. "She's so good and so devoted. She's incredible with her baby and that, as a mom, it's a beautiful thing to see."

"It's so much fun," Gigi shared of motherhood last June during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Next in Fashion will be released Mar. 3 on Netflix.