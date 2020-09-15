Bella Hadid Jokingly Compares Her 'Burger' Belly to Pregnant Sister Gigi Hadid's Baby Bump

"Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn," Bella Hadid captioned the throwback snap, taken this past June

Bella Hadid is standing in solidarity with Gigi Hadid — even if her situation is a little different.

The 23-year-old supermodel posted a throwback photo from this past June to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, which showed Bella and her pregnant sister showing off their respective bellies.

While Gigi, 25, cradled her baby bump over a white dress for the outdoor sunset snap, Bella pulled up her hot pink tank top to bare her post-meal tummy.

"Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨," Bella wrote in the caption, shouting out her sister's boyfriend Zayn Malik. "I love you both so freaking much — can'tstopcrying 🥺."

Gigi responded in the comments section with four emojis: "😁😁😁😇."

Gigi, who confirmed her pregnancy in April, showed off her figure in a fittingly stylish manner last month, sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram posing in elegant, sheer outfits that displayed her silhouette.

While sharing the poignant maternity images, the mom-to-be reflected on her experiences on the road toward welcoming her first child with boyfriend Malik, 27.

"Growin an angel :)," Gigi captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, the model wrote simply, "7.26.20 🕊."

"Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡," she captioned a third post. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

After posting the snapshots, Gigi opened up on Twitter about the experience, admitting to a fan who asked her how it felt "shooting with [her] baby bump for the first time" that it was "more tiring" than her usual gigs.

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me🥺🙏🤍 but was definitely more tiring than working normally," she wrote.

Bella praised her pregnant sister after Gigi shared the maternity photos, alongside a re-post of one of the ethereal images on her Instagram Story.