"You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy," Bella Hadid praised sister Gigi Hadid on Instagram Wednesday

Bella Hadid Raves About Being an 'Auntie' to Pregnant Sister Gigi's 'Little Bean' on the Way

Bella Hadid can't wait to be an aunt!

The 23-year-old praised her pregnant sister and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid on Wednesday, after the mom-to-be shared the stunning first photos of her baby bump to social media.

Re-posting one of the ethereal images to her Instagram Story, Bella wrote, "I'm going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever."

"I am so proud of you @gigihadid," she added in her heartfelt message to her older sister. "You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you."

Gigi, 25, showed off her pregnancy figure in a fittingly stylish manner on Wednesday morning, sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram posing in elegant, sheer outfits that displayed her silhouette.

While sharing the poignant maternity images, Gigi reflected on her experiences on the road toward welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Growin an angel :)," she captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, Gigi wrote simply, "7.26.20 🕊."

"Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡," she captioned a third post. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

Gigi putting her baby bump on full display comes about a month and a half after the star explained why she was being protective about sharing and disclosing too much about her pregnancy.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she continued, sharing that she believes current world events (like the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement) deserve more focus than her pregnancy.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," Gigi explained at the time. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening."