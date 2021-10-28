Bella Hadid gushed about being an aunt to sister Gigi Hadid's 13-month-old daughter with partner Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid Calls Niece Khai 'the Biggest Gift': 'I Never Knew That I Could Have This Much Joy'

Bella Hadid is expressing the "joy" she feels being an aunt to her precious niece!

The supermodel, 25, talked about sister Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai while chatting with Daily Pop on E! on Wednesday, calling her niece "the biggest gift".

"I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there," Bella said of 13-month-old Khai, whom Gigi shares with her partner Zayn Malik.

"I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better," Bella went on.

"Are there full-time aunties out there?" she added, joking that she could just hang with Khai all the time.

Gigi and Zayn Credit: alana hadid/ instagram

In September, Bella reiterated her loving feelings for her niece on Instagram, on Khai's first birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!!" the runway star wrote alongside a gallery of images showing her with the tot.

"You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid@zayn thank you for my forever best friend ❤️‍🔥"

And earlier this month, Khai's mom Gigi shared some affection for her sister on Bella's 25th birthday.

Gigi shared a photo of Bella holding Khai, calling her younger sister a "forever protector" of her baby girl.

"We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard 😅 and a forever protector as an auntie," wrote Gigi.