The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez and Boyfriend Grayston Leonard Welcome Son

Bekah Martinez is a mother of two!

The Bachelor alum, 25, gave birth to a son, her second child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard on Friday.

Joining 16-month-old big sister Ruth Ray De La Luz, the baby boy was born at the couple's home as seen in photos shared by Martinez on Saturday.

"He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz. No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon," the new mom said.

Martinez, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on The Bachelor's 22nd season, announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and Leonard holding a sonogram snapshot as the then-expectant mom carried Ruth on her hip.

The following month, she expressed concerns about what her postpartum experience would be like with a newborn and a young child to care for.

"I'm mostly nervous about what the postpartum period is going to be like, or what people call the fourth trimester. That was the hardest time for me," she said. "You're generally not getting any sleep at all and you kind of feel like you're losing your mind."

"I'm going to have to deal with that but instead of just getting to lay around in bed with the baby like I did with Ruth, this time, I'm going to be taking care of another baby as well," she continued.

Martinez revealed that her second baby would be a son on Instagram in April, posting several photos of herself and Leonard having a backyard picnic in front of a cute sign that read, "Oh boy!"

In one sweet snap, the reality star cradled her baby bump as Leonard snacked on a bundle of grapes and held a plaque boasting the big reveal. Another picture showed the couple sharing a kiss in a makeshift tent.

In mid-May, Martinez shared a pair of photographs of herself holding up a pineapple while baring her baby bump in an orange bandeau-top bikini, writing in the caption, "35 weeks — and baby is already the size of a pineapple?!"