Bekah Martinez Supports Coco Austin Continuing to Breastfeed Her 5½-Year-Old: 'It's Not Weird'

Bekah Martinez says society has "totally backwards views of when it's appropriate to wean" children from breastfeeding

Bekah Martinez is backing up Coco Austin's choice to continue breastfeeding her 5½-year-old daughter, commending her for opening up about it despite a "disgustingly" judgmental society.

Austin, 42, recently discussed breastfeeding her child Chanel Nicole, who turns 6 in November, tweeting late last month, "Getting lots of love from the mama's [sic] on my social media platforms that understand the 'boob thing'. Thanks. The feeling of this bond is indescribable. It makes me feel wanted."

Martinez, 26, who has been open about her breastfeeding and tandem nursing experiences, showed support for Austin after a fan asked on her Instagram Story how she feels about the topic.

"It's not weird and I think it's awesome she's comfortable enough to share [her] journey in our disgustingly judgemental society that has totally backwards views of when it's appropriate to wean," wrote The Bachelor alum, who is mom to daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 2½, and son Franklin James, 13 months.

Answering more nursing questions from her followers, Martinez explained that breastfeeding "is a SKILL" and new moms "should not just expect to know how to do it intuitively."

"Some people can do it that way, many can not," she wrote. "Take a class, watch youtube videos, find an LC [lactation consultant] nearby, read books, etc. BEFORE you have baby and make a plan for if you need extra support when the time comes."

Back in March 2020, Austin opened up about her decision to continue breastfeeding her then-4-year-old child, explaining that it was for "comfort."

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!" Austin began in an Instagram caption at the time, sharing a photo of herself nursing Chanel. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject … I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old."

The former reality star added that she got "tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on" her experience, explaining, "At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food … 😁."

"Thank you to all that understand my view … i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well … Us moms are connected 💗," Austin concluded.

In June, Martinez officially weaned her firstborn off breastfeeding, saying that the milestone was "bittersweet" for her as a mom.

"It's hard to believe I'm writing this, but my tandem nursing and breastfeeding journey with Ruth is officially over. 💔 It's bittersweet," she wrote in the caption at the time. "We spent 26 wonderful months of doing 'boobie' together, but it was definitely time. I had gotten to the point where my toes were curling every time she'd latch; I felt extremely annoyed at her whenever she asked to nurse and it just wasn't fair to either of us anymore."

"I'm SO grateful for the DMs that gave me the courage to assert my boundaries and wean with confidence!" she added. "Now, after a week of weaning, we're way past the toughest moments and it's been AMAZING to just cuddle with her without the need to latch!!"

Alongside throwback photos in the gallery of some of the "sweet moments" she spent with Ruth while nursing, the mom of two wrote, "I don't regret sharing these moments in the slightest — I'm proud of our journey and I'll always look back happily on the times my body fed and comforted my baby girl. ♥️"