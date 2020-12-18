Bekah Martinez Responds to Claim Daughter Is 'Stealing' Breastmilk While Tandem Nursing

"I have a ton of milk because my body is keeping up with the demand for two babies," she says

Bekah Martinez insists that her daughter isn't "stealing" breastmilk from her son while tandem nursing.

The Bachelor Nation member, 25, shared on her Instagram Story Thursday that during a pediatrician appointment earlier in the morning, she "found out Frank hasn't really gained any weight since his last visit." Martinez is mom to son Franklin James, 5 months, and daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 22 months, and has previously been open about nursing them both simultaneously.

Martinez added that the pediatrician "assured me he's doing fine" and a phone call consultation with her lactation consultant "made me feel even better." She wrote, "Lactation support is SO important."

The mom of two went on to share a message she had received from a follower, suggesting Ruth has been "stealing his milk" leading to lower weight gain for Franklin, Martinez, who shares her children with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, stepped in to explain that isn't how it works.

"Quick pause to say this isn't what's going on at all and this is a misconception. I have a TON of milk because my body is keeping up with the demand for two babies. the more you have a baby or babies at the breast, the more milk you'll make (if everything is working correctly)," she wrote.

Martinez later laughed about one fan joking about imagining Ruth "scampering away in the night with her arms full of milk dressed like the Hamburglar."

"When people ask how I handle some of these DMs...it's because I also get tons of DMs like this 🤣🤣🤣," joked Martinez.

Back in September, Martinez defended her decision to continue breastfeeding her toddler.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: there is NOTHING weird about feeding and soothing my toddler via breast. There is NOTHING wrong with sharing it via social media," she wrote at the time. "So many moms stop breastfeeding earlier than they want because of stupid pricks like the people online who comment 'isn't she a little too old?', 'we get it, you breastfeed' or even 'that's disgusting 🤢.' "

Before that, back in July, Martinez shared a snapshot on Instagram that showed her breastfeeding both of her children simultaneously. She took the opportunity at the time to fire back at commenters who called her parenting practices "disgusting."

"If a child is voluntarily nursing ... there is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years," Martinez wrote at the time. "We've got it soooo backwards now as a society. Children don't have any concept of breastfeeding being sexual."

Martinez told PEOPLE earlier this month that though the pandemic "has been absolutely horrible" in many ways, Martinez said a silver lining is that it has given her a chance to bond with her family in a "special" way that she and Leonard may not have been able to otherwise.