Bekah Martinez Says She's 'So Over' Tandem Nursing but 'Scared' of Weaning 2-Year-Old Daughter Ruth

Bekah Martinez admitted that if it were up to her she would be "done with breastfeeding altogether"

The Chatty Broads podcast co-host shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she is "honestly sooooo over tandem nursing but sooooo scared of the weaning process" when it comes to her 2-year-old daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz.

Martinez — who has been open about continuing to breastfeed her firstborn alongside her second child, son Franklin James, 11 months — said she's "nervous" of how Ruth will react to no more nursing.

"I'm nervous not for myself. I'm nervous for how Ruth will handle me telling her that she can't have boob when Frank is having boob," The Bachelor alum told her followers in a video. "Because I have tried that [and] it does not go well."

Bekah Martinez Credit: Bekah Martinez/ instagram

Overlapping the video, Martinez wrote that "at this point I could be done with breastfeeding altogether." The reality star shared in another slide one helpful DM she got from a fan who said this will teach Ruth boundaries and she'll quickly catch on.

"Honestly this was what I needed to hear today!!!!" she wrote back to the follower. "Was able to be gently firm about no boobie this afternoon and before bed...and I stuck to it!! one day at a time. she probably gets more confused and agitated when I give mixed messages or give into the tantrums!"

Martinez, who shares her children with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, defended her decision to continue breastfeeding her toddler back in September.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: there is NOTHING weird about feeding and soothing my toddler via breast. There is NOTHING wrong with sharing it via social media," she wrote at the time. "So many moms stop breastfeeding earlier than they want because of stupid pricks like the people online who comment 'isn't she a little too old?', 'we get it, you breastfeed' or even 'that's disgusting 🤢.' "

Before that, back in July, Martinez shared a snapshot on Instagram that showed her breastfeeding both of her children simultaneously. She took the opportunity at the time to fire back at commenters who called her parenting practices "disgusting."