"We didn't have a 'sex life' really established before pregnancy and kids so we've kind of never known any different with each other," said Bekah Martinez

Bekah Martinez and Boyfriend 'Wanted to Break Up a Million Times' After Conceiving Early on

Bekah Martinez is pressing pause on expanding her family in the near future — but it's full steam ahead for exploring a post-baby sex life with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

On Sunday, The Bachelor alum, 25, answered questions from her followers on her Instagram Story, including how her sex life with Leonard has changed since having kids together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Martinez explained, however, that they never really nailed down a sex life to compare their current flame to since they conceived their first child, now-17-month-old daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, early in their relationship.

"Honestly ... I got prego three months into dating. we didn't have a 'sex life' really established before pregnancy and kids so we've kind of never known any different with each other 😬," she wrote over a photo of herself smiling next to Leonard.

Martinez — who welcomed their second child, son Franklin James, on June 19 — opened up about the initial struggle in becoming pregnant at the early stages of her relationship, describing the time as "so f---ing hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez's Instagram Story Bekah Martinez/ Instagram

Image zoom Bekah Martinez's Instagram Story Bekah Martinez/ Instagram

"Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked," she wrote. "I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child's parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever."

The Chatty Broads podcast co-host also shared how back-to-back pregnancies impacted her, noting that she plans to take a bit of a break before she welcomes any more new additions.

"It's nice to have *just* gone through the newborn stage and stuff last year because i feel used to it and prepared and i still have all the gear," Martinez continued. "And i'm hopeful they'll be super close with each other as they grow up together only a year apart :)"

RELATED VIDEO: Baby's Got a Name! Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Son's Moniker 5 Days After His Birth

"But MAMA needs a break," she said, "and it's not easy on your body or mental health to feel like you've been pregnant for like two years straight."

"I will be taking a break for a bit and will probably want to have a couple years in between future children rather than just 16 months!" the mother of two added.