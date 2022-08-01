Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Reveals She's in the Process of Being Paired with a Foster Youth

Bekah Martinez Reveals She's in The Process of Being Paired with a Foster Youth

Bekah Martinez Reveals She's in The Process of Being Paired with a Foster Youth

Bekah Martinez is updating fans on her plans to continue growing her family.

This weekend, the Bachelor season 22 alum, 27, revealed that she's in the process of becoming a foster parent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Martinez shared where she's at in the process and what happens next. "I haven't updated y'all but I [was] sworn in for CASA during my Oregon trip and I'm in the process of getting paired with a foster youth!"

"Waiting on official court appointment order, and in the meantime I have to look over all the child's documents and history with DCFS," she continued, adding, "not a light task."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bekah Martinez Instagram Credit: Bekah Martinez Instagram

In December 2020, Martinez told PEOPLE that she and Leonard were considering fostering before she got pregnant with Franklin.

"We were talking seriously about fostering," she told PEOPLE. "And that's something that we're really interested in."

"So I think before we add a third permanent addition, be that through us biologically or through adoption, we definitely want to take some time to make our home a home for other children, even if temporarily, if that is an option for us," Martinez explained at the time.

Bekah Martinez Instagram Credit: Bekah Martinez Instagram

After welcoming her second child, Martinez answered fan questions on Instagram, when she recalled the initial struggle in becoming pregnant at the early stages of her relationship, describing the time as "so f---ing hard."

"Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked," she wrote at the time. "I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child's parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever."

She also shared how back-to-back pregnancies impacted her, noting that she plans to take a bit of a break before she welcomes any more biological additions.