'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Fiancé Grayston Leonard

Bekah Martinez is expanding her family!

The former Bachelor star is pregnant, expecting her third baby with fiancé Grayston Leonard, she revealed Tuesday with a creative claymation video on Instagram.

In the stop-motion video titled "Three," a clay version of Martinez, 28, takes a pregnancy test and then shows the positive result to a clay Leonard who is in bed and passes out at the news.

The date September 30 — seemingly Martinez's due date — is then circled on a calendar before their full clay family, including son Franklin James, 2, and daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 4, come together for the final shot where Martinez's baby bump is on display.

"You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it! 🤰🏻 #stopmotion #claymation," Martinez captioned the video.

The Bachelor season 22 alum received tons of congratulatory messages from her famous friends in the comments.

"So creative! I love it! Congratulations!!" wrote Ashley Iaconetti while Sarah Herron added, "Welp, this just won the internet. Congratulations!! I'm so excited for you 5!!!!!"

After welcoming her second child, Martinez answered fan questions on Instagram, when she recalled the initial struggle in becoming pregnant at the early stages of her relationship, describing the time as "so f---ing hard."

Bekah Martinez Instagram

"Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked," she wrote at the time. "I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child's parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever."

She also shared how back-to-back pregnancies impacted her, noting at the time that she planned to take a bit of a break before she welcomes any more biological additions.

"It's nice to have *just* gone through the newborn stage and stuff last year because i feel used to it and prepared and i still have all the gear," Martinez continued. "And i'm hopeful they'll be super close with each other as they grow up together only a year apart :)"