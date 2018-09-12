Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant! The Bachelor Star Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Grayston

Bekah Martinez has a whole new reality — she is going to be a mom!

The Bachelor contestant, 23, told PureWow that she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard are expecting a baby.

Martinez learned that she was pregnant three months into her relationship. The reality star, whose pregnancy was unplanned, told PureWow, “I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’ ”

She continued, “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Grayston Leonard and Bekah Martinez Grayston Leonard/Instagram

RELATED: Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Shares Her Newfound Acne Cure with Shocking Before-and-After Photos

Martinez shared a video about her pregnancy news on YouTube.

“I’ve just come to such a point of accepting it and embracing it and being excited and telling people and all that,” she says in the video. “But I was just in such a state of shock when I found out.”

“As it’s gone further, almost every day becomes happier for me,” Leonard adds. “She’s got a little bump now. Her belly button’s starting to push out. It’s like all of these things make it really fun and real. It’s this transforming moment from ‘If I have to, I’ll do it. I’ll be a good dad.’ ”

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise: Bekah Martinez Shades Tia Booth for Colton Underwood Storyline — Again

Martinez, whose baby is due in January, broke the news to Leonard on Father’s Day. She told PureWow, “I was crying … and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed. We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

She raved about welcoming a baby, calling it “legitimately a dream come true” and explaining, “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor Star Bekah Martinez Talks New Boyfriend: We Just Hit It Off

Martinez previously opened up on PeopleTV’s Chatter about her relationship with Leonard. She said, “We had a bunch of mutual friends, and we just hit it off.”

Leonard decided not to watch The Bachelor. “His friends were like, ‘Dude, are you gonna watch it?’ ” Martinez recalled to Chatter. “And he was like, ‘No, I don’t want the show affecting my opinion of who I know her to be.’ ”

Marriage is not in the cards right now. “The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we’re already going through … Regardless, we’re bound together by sharing this little life,” she told PureWow.

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Leo Dottavio Denies Allegations of Sexual Harassment Shared by Bekah Martinez

Martinez told PureWow that she is 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

“It’s going by so fast! I’m feeling super energized,” she noted. “I’ve been able to do a lot of activities that I normally do, like hiking, backpacking and a little bit of climbing. It feels really good because the first trimester was a little rough.”

Her favorite part of the pregnancy so far was hearing her baby’s heartbeat. “It still feels so surreal but it was this tangible way of knowing I’m going to have a son or daughter and everything is about to change in a good way,” she said.