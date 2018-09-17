The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Shares Baby Bump Photo — in a Bikini: 'Beach Belly Babe'

Bekah Martinez is rocking that beach and baby glow.

The Bachelor contestant, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on season 22, recently revealed she’s pregnant with her first child, and showed off her growing bump in a bikini pic on Instagram Sunday.

The snap shows the mom-to-be wearing an army-green bikini and a couple of cool rings. Martinez also has black sunglasses perched atop her pixie cut and is carrying a water bottle (staying hydrated during pregnancy is important!) and Birkenstock sandals.

“Smirky beach belly babe,” the 23-year-old reality star captioned the photo.

Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard Grayston Leonard/Instagram

On Wednesday last week, Martinez told PureWow that she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard are expecting a baby. She learned that she was pregnant three months into her relationship.

The mom-to-be told the outlet that her pregnancy was unplanned, explaining, “I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’ “

She continued, “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Grayston Leonard and Bekah Martinez

Martinez, whose baby is due in January, broke the news to Leonard on Father’s Day. She told PureWow, “I was crying … and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed. We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

She raved about welcoming a baby, calling it “legitimately a dream come true” and explaining, “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long.”

“I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom,” Martinez said.