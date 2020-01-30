The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Celebrates Being 20 Weeks Along in Pregnancy: 'Halfway There'

Twenty weeks down, 20 more to go!

Former The Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez celebrated the midway point in her pregnancy on social media Wednesday, sharing a trio of snapshots of herself on the beach with boyfriend Grayston Leonard and their daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, who turns 1 on Sunday.

All three of the family members are bundled up for the chillier temperatures, with Ruth in polka-dot pants and a red hoodie as her proud parents shower her with affection.

“Halfway there to being a family of four 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #20weeks tomorrow :),” Martinez, 24, wrote in her post’s caption.

Martinez, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on The Bachelor‘s 22nd season, announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and Leonard holding a sonogram snapshot as the expectant mom carried Ruth on her hip.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez and family Bekah Martinez/Instagram

The former reality star gave her followers an update on her pregnancy the following month, and opened up about how she and Leonard were handling the news.

“12 weeks. ♥️ I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy is moving. I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first,” Martinez wrote as she began her lengthy post.

The second-time mother-to-be went on to explain that her first pregnancy was “scary,” as she and Leonard had only been dating for two months at the time.

“I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were,” she continued. “Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt.”

While Martinez hopes her two children will grow up “to be best friends,” she has her concerns about what her postpartum experience will be like with a newborn and a young child to care for.

“I’m mostly nervous about what the postpartum period is going to be like, or what people call the fourth trimester. That was the hardest time for me,” she said during a Q&A video, posted to her Instagram feed on Dec. 30. “You’re generally not getting any sleep at all and you kind of feel like you’re losing your mind.”

“I’m going to have to deal with that but instead of just getting to lay around in bed with the baby like I did with Ruth, this time, I’m going to be taking care of another baby as well,” she added.

Martinez went on to note that as her kids grow up, she expects things will become easier. “I think as they get older it’s going to be so fun having them close in age. I think they’re going to be able to entertain each other a lot and [I’m] hoping they’ll be best friends,” she said.