Bekah Martinez on Having 'Open Conversation' with Daughter, 2, About Sex: Builds 'Honesty and Trust'

Bekah Martinez is sharing how she's approaching the topic of sex with her kids.

The Bachelor alum, 26, shares two kids with boyfriend Grayston Leonard: daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 2½, and son Franklin James, who turned 1 year old last month. On her Instagram Story Tuesday, Martinez engaged her followers on the topic of discussing sex with children and what age to begin the open conversations.

"I think a lot of times we project our own adult feelings about certain topics onto our kids," she wrote on one slide. "Young children are fully capable of understanding simple explanations of sex and other hard topics and I think it really helps give them factual info and starts an open conversation of honesty and trust!"

She added in a video: "Ruth actually loves watching my videos of me giving birth to both her and Frank, and she doesn't think it's scary or weird at all because it just is what it is. ... She's not traumatized by any of that. She just thinks it's interesting because she hasn't had any other cultural messages given to her yet."

Martinez then shared a DM she received from a follower who said, "I think that the fact that the baby comes out the vagina can be talked about before discussing that the penis goes in the vagina. Like giving enough info to answer their question, but not too much." The reality star wrote on the slide, however, that she doesn't think sex is inappropriate to talk over with children.

"Hot take— but I don't think there is anything wrong with telling children that babies can be made through sex i.e. a penis in a vagina as long as there are simple explanations about age appropriateness and consent!" she wrote.

"My thought: if you don't teach your kids about it soon enough, the internet or their potentially misinformed friends will first! Plus, what's wrong about those basic facts?"

Speaking with Parents Latina for the magazine's April/May 2021 issue earlier this year, Martinez opened up about the pressures she sometimes feels to be a "perfect mom." Talking of the "pressures we put on ourselves," she said, "We have so many standards for being the perfect mom. I try to be aware of that and then force myself to confront those expectations."

Martinez also highlighted the joy she finds in parenthood, particularly the boost she gets when she sees her kids are happy.