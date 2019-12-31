The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Says She’s 'Nervous' About Having 2 Kids So Close Together

Image zoom Bekah Martinez/ Instagram

Bekah Martinez couldn’t be happier about her second baby on the way, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a little bit nervous about having two children so close together in age.

The former Bachelor contestant, who welcomed daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz in February, announced on Thanksgiving that she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard are expecting their second child.

In a new video answering questions from fans about her first trimester, Martinez, 24, revealed that she initially didn’t think she was pregnant after her first missed period, as her hormones had only just started to get back to normal following her daughter’s birth.

“I found out I was pregnant this time at 6 or 7 weeks. I really had no idea I was pregnant. I have only had two periods since Ruth was born, so when I missed my period I thought that it was just hormones,” she said. “Turns out it wasn’t.”

While Martinez hopes her two children will grow up “to be best friends,” she has her concerns about what her postpartum experience will be like with a newborn and a young child to care for.

“I’m mostly nervous about what the postpartum period is going to be like, or what people call the fourth trimester. That was the hardest time for me,” she said. “You’re generally not getting any sleep at all and you kind of feel like you’re losing your mind.”

“I’m going to have to deal with that but instead of just getting to lay around in bed with the baby like I did with Ruth, this time, I’m going to be taking care of another baby as well,” she added.

The former reality star went on to note that as her kids get older, she expects things will become easier.

“I think as they get older it’s going to be so fun having them close in age. I think they’re going to be able to entertain each other a lot and hoping they’ll be be best friends,” she said.

There is one aspect of her pregnancy that Martinez isn’t ready to open up about quite yet: her baby’s sex. Though the couple found out (“I was like no, I can’t handle any more surprises,” she said), they want to keep the news to themselves — at least for now.

Earlier this month, Martinez gave her followers an update on her pregnancy, explaining that it was “already night and day compared to our first.”

Noting that she felt “guilty talking about this,” Martinez wrote that her first pregnancy was “scary,” as she and Leonard had only been dating for two months at the time.

“I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were,” she continued. “Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt.”

“Now, with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be joyful,” the expecting mom continued. “I can see it on Gray’s face when he touches my belly and tell the baby he loves it.”

She added, “Maybe that’s why this pregnancy is already zooming by— time really does fly when you’re having fun.”