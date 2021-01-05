Bekah Martinez Says Having 2 Kids Gave 'Huge Boost of Motivation' to Complete College Degree

"It's been a slow, hard eight year journey, and I'm so close to the finish line," she says

Bekah Martinez is feeling proud about completing her college degree while parenting two young children.

The reality star, 25, shared with her Instagram followers on Monday that she is entering her "very last semester" of her undergraduate program at the University of California Irvine. Martinez recaps her educational path, which saw several pauses along the way, including when she was cast on The Bachelor and when she became pregnant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a slow, hard eight year journey, and I'm so close to the finish line," she says. "I first started at UC Irvine in 2013, fresh out of high school. I had plans to be an elementary school teacher or an art teacher, and began pursuing my BFA. I dropped out in 2015."

"I was really depressed and felt so alone. I moved back to my hometown to live with my parents and hit the refresh button," continues Martinez. "Over the next few years I took classes at a couple different community colleges, applied to transfer to UCLA’s art program, and got rejected."

"Then I went on The Bachelor," says Martinez, who appeared on season 22 of the reality series with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Then I got pregnant after dating my boyfriend for three months," she adds, recalling conceiving her first child, daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, now 23 months, with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. "Having my first little one on the way gave me a huge boost of motivation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With the post, Martinez shared throwback photos of herself with her baby bump in 2018, re-enrolling at UCI. She says she then "finished that semester 8 months pregnant with Ruth."

"I took a semester off to give birth and take care of my newborn. I went back when Ruth was 7 months old," she recalls. "Then I got pregnant with Franklin. The pandemic happened; I finished out the spring semester taking classes on zoom at 39 weeks pregnant."

"So finally...here we are. 2021. I have two classes left, I've gained two babies along the way, and I'll be able to say I did it. This spring I'll have my college degree," concludes Martinez. "I'm so damn proud."

RELATED VIDEO: Bekah Martinez Says She Didn't Plan to Nurse Daughter 'This Long': 'Here We Are'

"Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked," she wrote at the time. "I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child's parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever."

She also shared how back-to-back pregnancies impacted her, noting that she plans to take a bit of a break before she welcomes any more new additions.