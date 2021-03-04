"We did try nursing and she actually got out some of the lentils just by breathing hard," Bekah Martinez said of one method she tried

Bekah Martinez Gets Creative After Daughter Ruth, 2, Sticks Lentils Up Her Nose: 'Help'

Moms to the rescue.

Bekah Martinez found herself in new territory this week after her daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 2, stuck lentils up her nose.

"So Ruth stuck lentils up her nose. We've been trying a bunch of different methods to get it out," the former Bachelor contestant, 25, said on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, captioning the clip, "Help."

Martinez went on to share that "they're soft lentils" — and that her first attempt at removing them wasn't successful.

"We tried the mother's kiss thing, where we cover one nostril and blow in her mouth," she said, as her daughter let out a cry. "Yeah, not only did she not like it, but it didn't work."

"We did try nursing and she actually got out some of the lentils just by breathing hard," she continued. "I think we're gonna try pepper next to try and make her sneeze."

However, ultimately the pepper method wasn't successful either.

"I don't think it's working," Martinez said in one video, while trying to get her daughter to sniff a container filled with pepper.

Later that night, Martinez shared that she had finally found success with another natural method.

"We literally rubbed cracked pepper inside her nose and tickled it with a rolled-up tissue to try and make her sneeze… didn't work," she wrote. "BUT a dip in the hot tub seemed to clear out a lot naturally?? Ugh. toddlers are weird and gross."

The following morning, Martinez gave one more playful update on how her daughter was doing.

"She just sneezed in our bed and 2 more lentils and 4 grains of rice came out wtf," she wrote alongside a photo of the emissions.

"I had already gotten like 3 or 4 lentils out...what is wrong with kids," she joked alongside a number of crying with laughter emojis.

Although motherhood can be full of unexpected challenges, earlier this year the reality star opened up about how being a mom has been a big motivating factor in her life.

In January, Martinez shared with her Instagram followers that she was entering her "very last semester" of her undergraduate program at the University of California Irvine.

"It's been a slow, hard eight year journey, and I'm so close to the finish line," she wrote alongside a photograph of herself, daughter Ruth and son Franklin James, who was born in June.

However, finding out she was expecting her first child lit a fire within Martinez.

"Then I got pregnant after dating my boyfriend for three months. Having my first little one on the way gave me a huge boost of motivation," she added.