Bekah Martinez Says She Didn't Plan to Nurse 17-Month-Old Daughter 'This Long': 'Here We Are'

Bekah Martinez is updating fans on her breastfeeding journey with her 17-month-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old Bachelor alum shared a photo of her nursing Ruth on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Never made plans to nurse this long but never made plans to wean so here we are 😂," she captioned the post.

Martinez, who also shares 1-month-old Franklin James with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, has been open about breastfeeding both of her young children together. Last month, she posted a video to her Instagram story showing her feeding her newborn son and her daughter at the same time.

In the video, Ruth could be heard saying "Dada" while the baby peacefully feeds, and Martinez tells her that dad is at work. Soon after, the mom of two is feeding both children. "In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going… 😂😂😂," she wrote on the Instagram Story.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Martinez also recently answered questions from her followers on her Instagram Story, including how her sex life with Leonard has changed since having kids together.

She explained that they never really nailed down a sex life to compare their current flame to since they conceived their first child, Ruth, early in their relationship.

"Honestly ... I got prego three months into dating. we didn't have a 'sex life' really established before pregnancy and kids so we've kind of never known any different with each other 😬," she wrote on Sunday, over a photo of herself smiling next to Leonard.

The reality star opened up about the initial struggle in becoming pregnant at the early stages of her relationship, describing the time as "so f---ing hard."

"Wanted to break up a million times. it sucked," she wrote. "I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. i worried my child's parents would hate each other. but we made it. and came out stronger than ever."

RELATED VIDEO: Baby's Got a Name! Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Son's Moniker 5 Days After His Birth

She also shared how back-to-back pregnancies impacted her, noting that she plans to take a bit of a break before she welcomes any more children.

"It's nice to have *just* gone through the newborn stage and stuff last year because i feel used to it and prepared and i still have all the gear," Martinez continued. "And i'm hopeful they'll be super close with each other as they grow up together only a year apart."

"But MAMA needs a break," she said, "and it's not easy on your body or mental health to feel like you've been pregnant for like two years straight."