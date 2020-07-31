Bekah Martinez Claps Back at Critic Who Called Breastfeeding Photo 'Disgusting': 'It's Absurd'

"There is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years," said Bekah Martinez

Bekah Martinez isn't apologizing for feeding her children the way that works best for her family.

The 25-year-old Bachelor alum used her Instagram Story on Thursday to clap back at a user who called her practice of breastfeeding 17-month-old daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz "disgusting," adding, "She's too old and is going to have psychological issues when she's older."

But Martinez wasn't having it, writing over the top of the screen-shotted comment, "My daughter is NOT EVEN 18 MONTHS and I'm already getting comments like this."

After joking that the comment "makes me want to nurse [Ruth] till like age 7," adding a crying-laughing emoji, the mother of two said "it's REALLY hard to get a child to involuntarily breastfeed so it's ridiculous when people claim someone's forcing their older child to feed."

"If a child is voluntarily nursing ... there is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years," Martinez added. "We've got it soooo backwards now as a society. Children don't have any concept of breastfeeding being sexual."

Martinez backed up her claims with information from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which reads, "When natural weaning is practiced, complete weaning usually takes place between 2 and 4 years of age. In western cultures, there remains a relative intolerance to this type of weaning and many mothers who breastfeed older infants and children become 'closet nursers.' "

As opposed to natural weaning, the NCBI's definition of planned weaning is "when the mother decides to wean without receiving cues from the infant that he is ready to stop breastfeeding. Some reasons commonly given for planned weaning include the following: not enough milk or concerns about the baby's growth, painful feedings or mastitis, returning to work, a new pregnancy, wanting the partner or another care-giver to be able to administer feedings, or the baby's teeth beginning to erupt."

"Basically the NATURAL and NORMAL age of weaning is between 2 and 4," Martinez went on. "I'm not saying that to shame people who initiate weaning earlier (I don't think think there's anything wrong with it and I would do it myself if I ever felt overwhelmed with bf'ing)."

"BUT it's absurd when people freak out over a 3-year-old or an 18-month-old still nursing!!! It's NORMALLLLL," the Chatty Broads podcast co-host concluded.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez breastfeeding her kids Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Martinez has shared many glimpses into her life as a mom to Ruth and 6-week-old son Franklin James, including her sessions in tandem breastfeeding.

In one video, posted to Martinez's Instagram Story last month. Ruth could be heard saying "Dada" while the baby peacefully fed, and Martinez told her that dad Grayston Leonard was at work.

Soon after, the former reality star was shown feeding both children. "In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going … 😂😂😂," she wrote on her Story.