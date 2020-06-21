The Bachelor 's Bekah Martinez gave birth to her second child on Friday

Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Breastfeeds Her Daughter and Newborn Son at the Same Time

Bekah Martinez certainly has her hands full!

The former Bachelor star, 25, shared a video to her Instagram story on Saturday, showing her breastfeeding her newborn son and her 16-month-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz, at the same time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Ruth can be heard saying “Dada” while the baby peacefully feeds, and Martinez tells her that dad is at work. Soon after, the mom of two is feeding both children. “In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going… 😂😂😂” she wrote on the Instagram Story.

Martinez, who shares both children with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, gave birth to their baby boy on Friday.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Bekah Martinez/Instagram

"He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz. No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon," the new mom wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the baby and of her in a birthing pool at home.

In her Saturday Instagram Story, the reality star also gave an update on how her postpartum life is going and shared a photo of her bathroom with a list of her “postpartum necessities,” including Depends, a perineal bottle and herbal infusions.

“If you know, you know,” she added.

Martinez revealed that her second baby would be a son on Instagram in April, posting several photos of herself and Leonard having a backyard picnic in front of a cute sign that read, "Oh boy!"

In one sweet photo, she cradled her baby bump as her boyfriend Leonard snacked on a bundle of grapes and held a plaque boasting the big reveal. Another picture showed the couple sharing a kiss in a makeshift tent.

In mid-May, Martinez shared a pair of photographs of herself holding up a pineapple while baring her baby bump in an orange bandeau-top bikini, writing in the caption, "35 weeks — and baby is already the size of a pineapple?!"