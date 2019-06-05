Bekah Martinez and Boyfriend Grayston Leonard Take 4-Month-Old Daughter to Grateful Dead Concert

Bekah Martinez‘s daughter is giving Andy Cohen‘s son a run for his money as the youngest Deadhead!

The former Bachelor contestant, 24, and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard took their 4-month-old baby girl Ruth Ray De La Luz to see Dead & Company at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Monday.

In the first photo Martinez shared to Instagram in a gallery post, she and Leonard are seated in the stands with Ruth sitting inside a baby wrap against her mom, wearing headphones to protect her ears from the loud tunes. Notably, a woman sits behind the family of three, seemingly observing them.

“Honestly if I saw two idiots with a four month-old at a Grateful Dead show i’d probably look just like that lady behind us,” the new mom joked in her caption.

The other two photos in the slideshow saw the reality-show alum and her beau posing with their daughter with the stage in the background, and also included a snap from outside the show where Ruth adorably sports a rainbow-colored knit outfit and matching beanie.

Martinez recently celebrated her first child’s 4-month milestone on June 2, sharing a pair of too-cute photographs that depicted a smiley Ruth next to a sign reading, “I AM FOUR MONTHS OLD.”

For the photo op, the youngster wore a gray-and-white onesie with ruffled sleeves and a matching gray knit hat that tied under the chin, plus matching shoes — one of which was noticeably absent from her foot!

“This cutie’s so excited to be four months old that she kicked her dang shoe off … we are all SO in love with this kid,” the proud mom wrote alongside the images. “She’s been laughing and blowing bubbles like crazy!”

Since welcoming little Ruth on Feb. 2, Martinez has battled her fair share of mom-shaming comments.

One month after giving birth, the former reality star showed off her post-baby body in an inspirational Instagram post, captioning it in part, “No one’s body is ‘🤢.’ If you think otherwise, kindly f— off or unfollow.”

In April, Martinez shared a photo of herself captioned, “Sunset vibes from this weekend” that showed her nursing her daughter while holding a glass of white wine in her other hand.

“I was waiting patiently for her to finish nursing before beginning my (single!) glass of wine,” Martinez wrote, preemptively addressing any shaming comments.