Bekah Martinez Shows Off Baby Bump as She Nears Her Due Date: 'A Lot Can Change in a Year'

Bekah Martinez is counting down the days until motherhood!

After The Bachelor‘s season 23 premiere Monday, the season 22 contestant and mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a side-by-side snapshot of herself on the show in early 2018 versus herself now, just weeks from her due date.

Martinez’s smile is radiant in both photos, but on the right, she’s showing off her bare baby bump below a dark front-tie top, complete with a plunging neckline.

The final touch? A red rose, of course, which she used to celebrate the new season of the hit dating show starring Colton Underwood.

Bekah Martinez Bekah Martinez/Instagram:

“A lot can change in a year … face and belly are a little plumper, heart’s a little fuller. (but excitement still makes me excited to be alive),” wrote Martinez, 23, adding red rose and heart emojis to the Tuesday post and wishing her followers a “Happy bachelor season!”

Martinez announced that she was expecting her first child in September, telling PureWow that her pregnancy was unplanned.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’ ” she remarked, explaining that she learned she was pregnant just three months after she began dating boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

She continued, “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

The first-time expectant mama has had a number of things to celebrate throughout her pregnancy, directly related or otherwise — like her family baby shower and completing a semester of college.

“I DID IT!!! I just finished my first term back at UC Irvine, 7.5 months pregnant, ugg boots and sweatpants in full force. I’m so proud of myself,” Martinez captioned a photo of herself striking a strong-arm pose while cradling her baby bump that was visible under a UC Irvine sweatshirt.

Earlier this month, she wrote, “Promised myself I wouldn’t do one of these corny letter board pics … yet here I am 🙈” alongside a snapshot of herself showing off her bump as she held up a board reading, “36 weeks! Baby’s arriving sometime in the next 40 days.”

“My care provider and I are okay with baby going a couple weeks over or under!” Martinez explained. “It’ll come when it feels good and ready.”