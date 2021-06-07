Bekah Martinez Recounts Accidentally Locking Kids in 'Blazing Hot' Car: 'It Was Really Scary'

Bekah Martinez says she got "super nervous" during the situation because daughter Ruth, 2, and son Frank, 11 months, "were pouring sweat" inside the vehicle

Bekah Martinez is recounting a scary situation that happened during a family outing over the weekend.

The Bachelor alum, 26, shared on her Instagram Story Saturday that after a beach day with her two kids — daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 2, and son Franklin James, 11 months — she accidentally locked the two of them inside her car, quickly seeking help from people nearby to rescue them from the "blazing hot" vehicle.

"Basically long story short I took the kids by myself to the beach, just wanted to get them out of the house and into the sun and salt water," the mom of two wrote over a selfie, then explaining, "As we were loading up the car to go, both kids were playing on the front seat and I shut the car door to keep them from falling out while I put stuff in the trunk."

"I didn't realize," says Martinez, "the doors were locked 😭😭😭 my keys and phone were in the front seat and the car was BLAZING hot."

Martinez, who shares her children with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, says her daughter "couldn't figure out how to unlock the doors," but "luckily some bystanders let me borrow their phone to call 911." She recalls that Ruth and Franklin were noticeably uncomfortable inside the car.

"We were getting super nervous because the kids were POURING sweat and Frank was visibly shaking. A man was just about to help me break open the back window when the fire department got there and helped pry open the door."

Adds Martinez of the situation: "It was really scary, luckily both were fine I'm just still shaken up. It's been a pretty bad day...."

Speaking with Parents Latina for the magazine's April/May 2021 issue earlier this year, Martinez opened up about the pressures she sometimes feels to be a "perfect mom." Talking of the "pressures we put on ourselves," she said, "We have so many standards for being the perfect mom. I try to be aware of that and then force myself to confront those expectations."

Martinez also highlighted the joy she finds in parenthood, particularly the boost she gets when she sees her kids are happy.