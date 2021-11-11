Behati Prinsloo Says She Wants a 'Big Family' with Husband Adam Levine: 'There's No Limits to It'

Behati Prinsloo wants a "big family" with husband Adam Levine.

The 33-year-old Victoria's Secret model — who married the Maroon 5 frontman, 42, in 2014 — spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of expanding their family of four in the future. Prinsloo and Levine are parents to daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained to the outlet.

Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine with their daughters

The model shared that though she and her husband took a pause on having more kids after their daughters were born, another baby is always a possibility.

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo told ET. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Though she's been content with being a mother of two for a while, Prinsloo has never ruled out the idea. "It's not out of the question," Prinsloo told PEOPLE in 2019. "I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family."

Her comments echoed those given by Levine during a visit on the Ellen DeGeneres Show the year before when he told the host, "[Behati] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo

For now, the couple is enjoying their home life with their daughters. While chatting with PEOPLE about their tequila Calirosa in September, the model and singer also spoke about time at home with their little ones amid the pandemic.

Prinsloo and Levine said they still have been able to enjoy their Calirosa tequila during family dance parties with their little girls.