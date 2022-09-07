Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on September 7, 2022 03:28 PM

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her bump!

Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby.

The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility of expanding their family of four.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are seen having lunch in Santa Barbara where Behati proudly showed off her growing bump in a clingy blue silk summer slip-dress. The couple is parents to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained to the outlet.

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo told ET. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

Last year, the couple joked that their tequila brand, Calirosa, was their "third baby."

"Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were there three or four years ago. We were blown away. I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, 'This is crazy! Do they dye it?' " Prinsloo told PEOPLE at the time.

"Adam and I have never done anything like this together. He was on The Voice for so long and I was working with Victoria's Secret and then we had kids," Prinsloo said. "Right now, this is my third baby."

