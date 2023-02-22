Behati Prinsloo Shares Photos from Her and Adam Levine's Daughter's 5th Birthday Party: 'We Raged'

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's daughter Gio enjoyed face painting, snow tubing and a gorgeous cake at her birthday party

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 11:55 AM
Behati Prinsloo Shares Scenes from Daughter Gio's 5th Birthday Party
Photo: Manny Hernandez/Getty, Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Behati Prinsloo had a blast celebrating her little girl!

On Wednesday, the newly minted mom of three shared photos from daughter Gio Grace's birthday 5th party on her Instagram Story.

The festivities included snow tubing down an icy hill made with the help of some bales of hay. The party also featured face painting, which the model, 34, showed off in another photo.

"We raged," Prinsloo captioned the shot, which showed her cheek-to-cheek with her daughter, with a spider painted on her cheek while the new 5-year-old, who could only be seen in part, appeared to have a pink, orange, and yellow creation on her face.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Prinsloo also snapped a picture of the little one's birthday cake, which was rainbow-themed and beautifully decorated. When cut open, the cake featured rainbow layers and had all different kinds of sprinkles spilling out from its center.

"Happy Birthday Gio," read the cake's base.

In addition to Gio, Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine are also parents to daughter Dusty Rose, 6, and welcomed a new baby last month.

Behati Prinsloo Adam Levine family
Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE Levine and Prinsloo "were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived."

The source added, "After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby."

And their daughters are excited about being big sisters.

"The girls are great with the baby," the insider said.

