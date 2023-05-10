Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Adam Levine and All 3 Kids on Vacation: 'A Blink of an Eye'

The model shared photos of her life with the Maroon 5 singer and their kids while on vacation in Mexico

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 10, 2023 01:44 PM
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of All Three Kids
Behati Prinsloo with children. Photo: Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Behati Prinsloo Levine gave a rare peek into life with husband Adam Levine and their three kids on Tuesday, posting some photos from a family trip to Mexico.

"A blink of an eye," Prinsloo captioned a gallery of fun family photos on Instagram.

The South African model shared a sweet picture of Levine, clad in a pink hoodie and shorts, standing on the beach at sunset while holding up their family's newest addition, who was born in January.

Prinsloo cropped out the baby's face as Dad held the infant, who wore sweatpants and little socks, up in the air to look at the ocean. The couple has yet to reveal the sex or name of the baby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prinsloo shared another photo, taken from behind, as she sat on the sand in a black one-piece bathing suit. Daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6, sat on either side, wearing polka-dotted and floral-printed bathing suits.

Another snap showed one of their daughters wearing an oversized shirt for the ska-punk outfit Sublime standing on a blue chaise lounge and using binoculars to look out at the ocean.

The girls are shown again in another photo, lying on either side of a large fluffy dog.

Behati Prinsloo Shares a Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn Baby: 'I'm a Mother of Three'
Behati Prinsloo. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

The couple has been fiercely protective of what they do share about their children on social media, often covering their faces with filters or stickers — or just sharing photos of their feet or pictures shot from behind.

While kicking off Las Vegas residency M5LVin March, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

Related Articles
Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
All About Kyla Pratt's 2 Kids
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Shares Chloe's Emotional Text About Julie's First Mother's Day in Jail: 'I'm Sad'
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody
lisa vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson, 18 Months, Gets All Dressed Up in Adorable New Photo: 'Little Man'
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Reveals She Was a 'Nightmare' as a First-Time Mom: 'I Was All Over Her'
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE 5 Things No One Knows About Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (Exclusive)
Ben Falcone, Vivian Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy's Two Daughters Make Rare Appearance with Parents at 'Little Mermaid' Premiere
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About' (Exclusive) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/109Vs4AkGNLzgxoyV2NB2mZlKq2JzFdj4
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About': 'We Have a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry, tamera mowry
Tia and Tamera Mowry Enjoy Date Night with Their Daughters at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Photo
Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'
Savannah Chrisley Questions Having Kids of Her Own amid Caring for Niece and Brother at 25
Marcia Gay Harden attends the Producer Entertainment Group telethon of "Drag Isn't Dangerous" on May 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Marcia Gay Harden Says 'All My Children Are Queer' During Drag Isn't Dangerous Telethon Appearance
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France
Diane Kruger Shares Peek at Daughter Nova at Swim Lessons Ahead of Summer Fun: 'Here We Come'
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear Blu on His Birthday: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
robert irwin and niece https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3ocZ9JDQv/?hl=en
Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life'