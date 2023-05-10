Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Adam Levine and All 3 Kids on Vacation: 'A Blink of an Eye'

Behati Prinsloo Levine gave a rare peek into life with husband Adam Levine and their three kids on Tuesday, posting some photos from a family trip to Mexico.

"A blink of an eye," Prinsloo captioned a gallery of fun family photos on Instagram.

The South African model shared a sweet picture of Levine, clad in a pink hoodie and shorts, standing on the beach at sunset while holding up their family's newest addition, who was born in January.

Prinsloo cropped out the baby's face as Dad held the infant, who wore sweatpants and little socks, up in the air to look at the ocean. The couple has yet to reveal the sex or name of the baby.

Prinsloo shared another photo, taken from behind, as she sat on the sand in a black one-piece bathing suit. Daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6, sat on either side, wearing polka-dotted and floral-printed bathing suits.

Another snap showed one of their daughters wearing an oversized shirt for the ska-punk outfit Sublime standing on a blue chaise lounge and using binoculars to look out at the ocean.

The girls are shown again in another photo, lying on either side of a large fluffy dog.

Behati Prinsloo. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

The couple has been fiercely protective of what they do share about their children on social media, often covering their faces with filters or stickers — or just sharing photos of their feet or pictures shot from behind.

While kicking off Las Vegas residency M5LVin March, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."