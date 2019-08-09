Behati Prinsloo offered her 5.7 million Instagram followers a rare glimpse into her life as a mom on Thursday.

The Namibian model, 31 — who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 2½, and Gio Grace, 1, with husband Adam Levine — uploaded a picture of her holding her two girls, gushing about them in the caption.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between,” Prinsloo wrote.

“I won’t change a single thing,” she added. “Being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

Prinsloo and her Maroon 5 frontman husband mostly keep pictures of their two daughters off of social media, only posting the occasional glimpse of the girls here and there.

She was inspired this time to do it thanks to Kate Upton and her #ShareStrong campaign. “This is my #ShareStrong,” Prinsloo wrote. “Thanks @kateupton for starting this. 💪🏼.”

Upton, 27, launched the social media campaign on Thursday to help spread positivity and empower others.

“I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience,” she wrote in a series of posts on Twitter and Instagram. “That’s why I created #ShareStrong — a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity.”

The motel and actress encouraged fans to participate in the conversation by sharing what makes them strong.

She herself cited her 8-month-old daughter Genevieve as her main motivation in life, with a video of the two playing together.

“I’m strong for my daughter, I want her to feel comfortable to radiate strength, power and confidence,” Upton wrote. “I realize that starts with me. Now I encourage you to join the conversation and share why you’re strong. #ShareStrong.”

Other celebrities have since jumped on board with the hashtag, including Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher and The Sinner star Jessica Biel — the latter who shared a makeup-free and filter-free selfie on Instagram to support Upton’s cause.

“Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton,” wrote Biel, 37. “She’s on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*… and I’m so honored to help spread that message. Take a second to show the real you. Tag someone you admire and pass it on ❤️💪#ShareStrong.”

Prinsloo lasted posted a photo of her kids in June, to celebrate Levine for Father’s Day.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel expressed her admiration and gratitude for her Maroon 5 frontman husband that Sunday, wishing him a happy Father’s Day alongside a rare photo of the couple with their daughters.

In the celebratory snapshot — seemingly at a birthday bash, given the recently blown-out candles in front of the family — Prinsloo grins widely while holding Gio. Levine, 40, claps as he holds Dusty in his arms, while a group of gatherers in the background can also be seen mid-clap.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. We love you so much, you always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you. 🖤👨‍👩‍👧‍👧🖤,” Prinsloo captioned the image, adding in conclusion, “To all the dads in my life thank you for being amazing father figures!”