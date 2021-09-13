The couple are parents to daughters Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 4

Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photo with Adam Levine and Their 2 Daughters: 'My Whole Heart'

Behati Prinsloo is looking back on the quality time she spent with her family this summer.

On Sunday, the Victoria's Secret model, 33, posted a black-and-white family photo to Instagram featuring her husband Adam Levine and their two daughters Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 4.

In the scenic shot, the couple wades in a body of water and looks out to an island in the distance while each holding one of their daughters.

Prinsloo and Levine, 42, seldom share photos of their kids on social media.

"My whole heart, summer 2021," Prinsloo writes.

While chatting with PEOPLE about their tequila Calirosa last week, the model and Maroon 5 frontman also spoke about time at home with their two daughters amid the pandemic.

Prinsloo and Levine said they still have been able to enjoy their Calirosa tequila during family dance parties with their little girls.