Behati Prinsloo Shares Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn: 'I'm a Mother of Three!'

Behati Prinsloo is settling into life as a mom of three!

The South African model, 34, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story Friday where she wears her and husband Adam Levine's newborn in a carrier, with a blanket draped over her shoulders and part of the baby's face as she sits on a balance ball.

"Never not bouncing," she wrote on the photo.

In the corner of the snap, she added, "I'm a mother of 3 whattttt!!!!!"

While kicking off Las Vegas residency M5LV late last month, Levine, 44, expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

He added: "I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon. Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in July 2014, welcomed their third child in January, joining big sisters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6½. The new arrival was announced after Prinsloo revealed her baby bump during an outing with Levine last September.

Last week, Prinsloo shared a cute photo where one of their little girls held the infant's tiny foot as she gave it a kiss.