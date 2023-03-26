Behati Prinsloo Shares First Glimpse of Baby No. 3 with Husband Adam Levine — See the Photo!

"Vegas week 1," wrote Prinsloo on Instagram, sharing photos of the whole family supporting Levine as he kicked off Maroon 5's M5LV residency in Las Vegas

Published on March 26, 2023 07:15 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are soaking up every moment with their own party of five.

After the Maroon 5 frontman, 44, kicked off the band's Las Vegas residency M5LV on Friday, his South African model wife, 34, shared photos from their family's busy week, including one of their 2-month-old baby's feet resting on Prinsloo's lap.

"Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5," wrote Prinsloo in the caption.

The carousel also included photos of their daughters Dusty Rose, 6½, and 5-year-old Gio Grace taking in their dad's residency debut at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

While kicking off the residency on Friday, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQi-K5rSqa/. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram
Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

He added: "I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon. Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in July 2014, welcomed their third child in January after Prinsloo revealed her baby bump during an outing with Levine last September.

Later that month, Levine denied allegations that he cheated on his wife, claiming he "did not have an affair" but admitting that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

