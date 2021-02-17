Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughter Gio Grace for 3rd Birthday

Behati Prinsloo is giving her followers a rare glimpse of daughter Gio Grace in honor of her 3rd birthday!

On Tuesday, one day after Gio's birthday, the Victoria's Secret model commemorated her little girl's special day by posting a silly selfie of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram. Prinsloo, 32, and her daughter added an otherworldly filter to the photo, giving the pair large ears and cartoonish eyes.

The mom of two — who shares daughters Gio and Dusty Rose, 4, with husband Adam Levine — captioned the shot, "my bestie turned 3. 👽👽"

Many of Prinsloo's followers shared their love for the selfie in the comment section. "Twinsies 👯‍♀️," wrote model Coco Rocha, while model Martha Hunt added heart-eye emojis. Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer added, "Cutest ❤️," while Russian supermodel Natasha Poly replied, "💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞," and Maroon 5 member P.J. Morton left a heart emoji.

Last year, Levine, 41, opened up about the possibility of him and Prinsloo expanding their family. In an April interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, Levine said his wife is content with being a mother of two at the moment.

"I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f—ing face because she's not ready," he said. "We're good. We've got two kids."

A month earlier, Prinsloo shot down pregnancy rumors after a very blurry photo was posted to her Instagram account — which some fans incorrectly assumed was a sonogram. "Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," the model wrote while updating the caption, explaining that it was actually just a close-up shot of her "black and white splatter sweatpants."

"Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy," she wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Although she's not ready to have another child at the moment, Prinsloo hasn't ruled out becoming a mother of three — or more.