Behati Prinsloo Felt 'Helpless' Due to PPD — but Husband Adam Levine Was 'Incredibly Supportive'

Behati Prinsloo is once again speaking candidly about her postpartum depression.

The model — who shares daughters Gio Grace, 16 months, and Dusty Rose, 2½, with husband Adam Levine — opened up about experiencing emotional challenges following the births of her children.

“I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it,” Prinsloo, 31, told Today on Wednesday.

“I think it’s very normal though, as a young mom and a new mom, to feel helpless and to feel over-emotional, you know,” the mother of two adds.

Prinsloo, who continues to promote the conservation of black rhinoceroses, also called herself “lucky,” explaining that the severity of her postpartum depression was not debilitating.

“I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling,” she recalls.

Overall, the Victoria’s Secret Angel emphasizes that seeking help is healthy.

“I think that the message is just that it’s never too little to get help or to ask for help,” Prinsloo says. “So no matter how small your feelings and stress, or whatever it is about being a new mom, there’s always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone.”

Prinsloo previously spoke out about postpartum depression in January when she told Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit about her tough time after giving birth to daughter Dusty in September 2016.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier,” she said.

Though she dealt with postpartum depression after the birth of her first child, Prinsloo revealed she “really liked being pregnant,” adding that she conceived Gio seven months after Dusty was born.