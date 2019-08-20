Behati Prinsloo Shares Cozy Snap with Her Daughters to Bring Awareness to Maternal Mortality

Behati Prinsloo is using her Instagram to speak out about the maternal health crisis in the United States.

The model, 31 — who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 2½, and Gio Grace, 1, with husband Adam Levine — posted a series of photos Saturday, beginning with a shot of Prinsloo cuddling on the couch with her kids.

Her youngest, Gio, is laying on Prinsloo’s lap while Dusty sits beside them in a long-sleeve purple tee.

Prinsloo shows off her Mother Lover shirt, a non-profit organization which aims to raise awareness of the maternal mortality rate in the United States. In the model’s second photo, she laid out three of the hand tie-dyed t-shirts, two of which were sized for her children.

“Helping out some friends spreading important awareness – I’m a MOTHER LOVER,” she began the post.

“Because the US is the only country in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate and just because Women’s rights are human rights, I am joining @thefrankieshopand @the_mother_lovers in raising awareness of America’s maternal health crisis, and supporting the upcoming documentary @bornfreefilm,” she continued.

She ended the post urging others to join the movement, adding, “Get your limited edition hand tie-dyed #frankieshopxmotherlover t-shirt and show that you too #loveallmothers!!”

Prinsloo and her Maroon 5 frontman husband mostly keep pictures of their two daughters off of social media, however she recently shared another image of the little girls.

In early August, the mother of two posted a photo of her two girls hanging onto her side, offering her followers a rare glimpse into her life as a mom.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between,” Prinsloo wrote.

“I won’t change a single thing,” she added. “Being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

She was inspired to share the post thanks to Kate Upton and her #ShareStrong campaign. “This is my #ShareStrong,” Prinsloo wrote. “Thanks @kateupton for starting this. 💪🏼.”

Upton, 27, launched the social media campaign on August 9 to help spread positivity and empower others.

“I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience,” she wrote in a series of posts on Twitter and Instagram. “That’s why I created #ShareStrong — a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity.”

The motel and actress encouraged fans to participate in the conversation by sharing what makes them strong.