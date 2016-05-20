"Met these two sweet pregnant ladies today," Levine joked about his wife and Shelton

First Adam Levine popped his belly for a photo with pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, and now Blake Shelton is getting in on the baby bump fun.

The Maroon 5 lead singer shared a hilarious photo of his expectant spouse and his Voice work spouse on Instagram Friday with the caption, “Met these two sweet pregnant ladies today. Good luck @blakeshelton and @behatiprinsloo!” Both Prinsloo, 27, and Shelton, 39, posed for the camera and placed a hand on their growing stomaches.

Instagram



Gwen Stefani‘s boyfriend – whose album If I’m Honest was released Friday – recently told PEOPLE he dreads getting dressed up because “it’s hard for me to disguise man boobs and gut and all that stuff, so it’s all sticking out!” A country outfit of plaid and denim looks good on you, Blake!

Meanwhile, Prinsloo appears to be loving her body transformation. The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been sharing her bump growth with fans and followers on social media. In March, PEOPLE confirmed Prinsloo and Levine — who tied the knot in Los Cabos, Mexico in July 2014 — were expecting their first child.

And in late April, the Voice coach, 37, confirmed he’s “super excited” that the couple are having a baby girl. Their daughter is due in September.

Prinsloo has been sharing the mommy-to-be experience with fellow VS Angel and best friend with Candice Swanepoel, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli. “Still can’t believe me and my African sis are expecting at the same time… So many good times together and so many more to come. LOVE YOU,” Prinsloo recently shared on Instagram.