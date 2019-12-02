The One Baby Product Line Behati Prinsloo Loves So Much, She Uses It Herself

Image zoom

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way. Below, supermodel Behati Prinsloo shares why she handpicked Bãeo’s baby product bundle as her selection for the Your Mom Cares gift guide, from which proceeds will benefit the organization’s mission of supporting children’s mental health.



“I chose Bāeo, because I met [the founder] Sara at Dusty’s preschool; her daughter is in the same class as mine. We hit it off right away and I told her about this rash Dusty had. The next day she showed up with a goodie bag of products. I’m obsessed with the whole line – how it smells and feels, even on my skin, and it’s helping her rash. I’m gifting Bāeo to all my friends.”

Buy It! Bãeo gift set, $75 for 5 products; baeo.com

Bāeo is donating 15% of all online sales to Your Mom Cares, an organization dedicated to supporting children’s mental health started by her mother-in-law Patsy Noah and best friend Sharon Feldstein (Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein’s mom) through December 31st.