Adam Levine's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Behati Prinsloo shared scenes of her oldest daughters, Gio and Dusty, as they enjoyed the first week of dad Adam Levine's band Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 02:54 PM
Behati Prinsloo's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
Behati Prinsloo and daughters. Photo: Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Behati Prinsloo is keeping her girls entertained during a very busy time in the family's life.

Not only did they welcome a new baby into the mix in January, but the family is now settling down in Las Vegas, where Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 44, kicked off the band's Las Vegas residency M5LV on Friday at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

The model, 34, shared glimpses of the family's first week from the residency on her Instagram Stories Saturday, showing a photo from behind of one of her girls gazing at the stage from a distance with headphones on.

Another picture shows the mom of three with daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6½, standing behind her two girls as they watch their dad perform.

Behati Prinsloo and daughters.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter.
L: Caption Behati Prinsloo and daughters. PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram
R: Caption Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter. PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Prinsloo posed with her daughters in another photo, taken as they sit on the floor of a resort, eating ice cream, where she wrote, "Vegas hits different with these two."

The mom of three also shared photos on her Instagram grid from their family's busy week, including the first glimpse of their newest addition as the infant rested their feet on Prinsloo's lap.

"Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5," wrote Prinsloo in the caption.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in July 2014, welcomed their third child in January after Prinsloo revealed her baby bump during an outing with Levine last September.

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

He added: "I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon. Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Behati Prinsloo Shares First Glimpse of Baby No. 3 with Husband Adam Levine — See the Photo!
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Adam Levine Pays Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo and 3 Kids During Las Vegas Residency Kickoff
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Adam Levine on Family Attending New Vegas Residency: 'I Wouldn't Have Wanted to Do It Without Them'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since Affair Accusations and Third Baby
Behati Prinsloo Adam Levine family
All About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 3 Kids
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Adam Levine Says He Loves the 'Chaos' That Comes with Being a Dad of 3: 'I Embrace' It
Behati Prinsloo Shares Scenes from Daughter Gio's 5th Birthday Party
Behati Prinsloo Shares Photos from Her and Adam Levine's Daughter's 5th Birthday Party: 'We Raged'
adam levine https://www.instagram.com/p/Coyn80otU71/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram
Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo with Adam Levine Since Welcoming Their Third Baby Together
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo 'Doing Great' After Focusing on Family Ahead of New Baby's Arrival
Maroon 5's James Valentine and his wife Alexis Novak credit: Jes Workman
Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Marries Fiancée Alexis Novak: 'We Eloped'
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 Announces 2023 'M5LV' Las Vegas Residency — So Get Ready to 'Move Like Jagger'
Behati Prinsloo
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023