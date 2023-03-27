Adam Levine's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Behati Prinsloo is keeping her girls entertained during a very busy time in the family's life.

Not only did they welcome a new baby into the mix in January, but the family is now settling down in Las Vegas, where Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 44, kicked off the band's Las Vegas residency M5LV on Friday at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

The model, 34, shared glimpses of the family's first week from the residency on her Instagram Stories Saturday, showing a photo from behind of one of her girls gazing at the stage from a distance with headphones on.

Another picture shows the mom of three with daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6½, standing behind her two girls as they watch their dad perform.

Behati Prinsloo and daughters. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter. L: Caption Behati Prinsloo and daughters. PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram R: Caption Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter. PHOTO: Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Prinsloo posed with her daughters in another photo, taken as they sit on the floor of a resort, eating ice cream, where she wrote, "Vegas hits different with these two."

The mom of three also shared photos on her Instagram grid from their family's busy week, including the first glimpse of their newest addition as the infant rested their feet on Prinsloo's lap.

"Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5," wrote Prinsloo in the caption.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in July 2014, welcomed their third child in January after Prinsloo revealed her baby bump during an outing with Levine last September.

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

He added: "I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon. Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."