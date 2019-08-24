Behati Prinsloo Plays with Daughter Gio Grace in Adorable Photo Taken by Eldest Child Dusty Rose

Looks like Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have a budding photographer in the family!

The Victoria’s Secret model, 31 — who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 2½, and Gio Grace, 18 months, with the Maroon 5 frontman, 40 — posted an adorable Instagram photo of herself which was taken by her eldest daughter.

In the image, the mother of two has a big smile on her face as she plays with her youngest child outside, holding her toddler in her arms while striking a silly pose.

Although Prinsloo rarely posts photos of her daughters online, she gave her eldest daughter credit for capturing the precious moment with Prinsloo simply captioning the snapshot, “Photo credit – Dusty Levine 👼🏼.”

Applauding Dusty for her skills, model Kate Upton commented on the image, calling the photo “the cutest!!!”

This latest social media post is the third time this month that the Namibian model has shared images of her daughters online.

Earlier this week, Prinsloo shared a cozy shot of herself cuddling up with her two girls on a couch while speaking out about the maternal health crisis in the United States.

“Helping out some friends spreading important awareness – I’m a MOTHER LOVER,” she began the post, in reference to the non-profit organization which aims to raise awareness of the maternal mortality rate in the United States.

“Because the US is the only country in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate and just because Women’s rights are human rights, I am joining @thefrankieshopand @the_mother_lovers in raising awareness of America’s maternal health crisis, and supporting the upcoming documentary @bornfreefilm,” she continued.

In early August, Prinsloo also posted a photo of her two girls hanging onto her side as she shared that “being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between,” she wrote, adding, “I won’t change a single thing.”

The model went on to share that Upton and her #ShareStrong campaign, which the 27-year-old launched on Aug. 9 to help spread positivity and empower others, were the inspiration behind her post.

“This is my #ShareStrong,” Prinsloo wrote. “Thanks @kateupton for starting this.”

Prinsloo has been open in the past about the emotional challenges she experienced following the births of her children.

“I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it,” Prinsloo recently said of her postpartum depression during an interview with Today.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Nothing that “it’s very normal” for young and new mothers “to feel over-emotional,” Prinsloo emphasized that seeking help is healthy.

“I think that the message is just that it’s never too little to get help or to ask for help,” she added. “So no matter how small your feelings and stress, or whatever it is about being a new mom, there’s always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone.”